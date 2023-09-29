2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County crash involving semitruck kills 1

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened at the SR 224 and Waterloo Road intersection around 4 p.m. Thursday.

A 44-year-old woman, identified as Kristina Hartson, was driving southwest on Waterloo Road after stopping at a stop sign when she traveled into the path of the semi-truck, according to troopers.

Hartson was transported from the scene to Akron City Hospital where she later died, troopers say.

The 42-year-old man driving the truck was not injured in the crash.

Troopers are actively investigating the crash.

