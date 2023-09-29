Sentencing for man found guilty of shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store, killing 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man found guilty of shooting three people inside a Cleveland convenience store in October 2022 is set to receive his sentence Friday morning.

A jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 25 found 45-year-old Charles Wright guilty of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, 11 counts of felonious assault, seven counts of attempted murder, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

Wright shot two customers and a store employee inside the USA Food Mart in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022.

The employee, Michael Gunn, 60, was killed.

Charles Wright ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Wright and a 30-year-old man had a verbal altercation in the store.

Wright exited the store, returned with a handgun, and shot the 30-year-old man, Gunn and a 40-year-old woman, said police.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 30-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals by private transport for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Wright fled on foot after the shooting.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Wright on Nov. 21, 2022 while he was sitting in a vehicle in the area of Parkwood Drive and Pasadena Avenue in Cleveland.

“This senseless act of violence resulted in the death of a hardworking, good man. The efforts of our task force last night brought these victim’s families one step closer to the justice they deserve,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Wright will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher on Sept. 29.

