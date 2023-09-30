2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Sept. 28, police say

Sommer Nimons
Sommer Nimons(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing girl.

CPD says Sommer Nimons was last seen on Sept. 28 after leaving her home, located near W. 130th Street and Worthington Avenue.

CPD says Sommer is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

CPD says Sommer was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes, black pants with white stripes, and white shoes.

Sommer’s father believes she may be in the company of another juvenile female in the area of the Longwood housing projects, CPD confirmed.

Anyone with information on Sommer’s whereabouts has been asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house

