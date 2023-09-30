2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns say Chubb’s 1st surgery went well, may play in 2024

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns say Nick Chubb’s surgery Friday was a success, with hopes of some playing time in the 2024 season.

A release from the team says the surgery to repair ligament damage in Chubb’s knee was successfully performed by the team’s head physician Dr. James Voos.

Voos performed the surgery on Chubb’s medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament at the University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, according to the release.

A second surgery will be scheduled later to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months.

“Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season,” the release says.

Chubb sustained the injury in the September 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

