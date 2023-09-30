2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Browns TE David Njoku sustained burns to arm, face in household accident, listed as questionable

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates while running off of the field after...
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates while running off of the field after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns may be without their starting tight end for Sunday’s AFC North matchup against the Ravens after David Njoku suffered burns to his arm and face in a household accident, according to a team spokesperson.

The Browns say Njoku’s status for Sunday’s game is questionable following the incident.

Additionally, the team elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, along with QB P.J. Walker, from their practice squad.

Reports from ESPN’s Jake Trotter indicate Njoku suffered the injury while attempting to light a firepit in his backyard.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoing surgery Friday for torn MCL
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson listed as questionable for game vs. Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Jim Schwartz on defending Lamar Jackson: ‘We’re going to rely on our team speed’
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) sits on the bench during an NFL football game...
‘We’re not shying away from over communicating’: Amari Cooper on his relationship with Deshaun Watson