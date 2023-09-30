Browns TE David Njoku sustained burns to arm, face in household accident, listed as questionable

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns may be without their starting tight end for Sunday’s AFC North matchup against the Ravens after David Njoku suffered burns to his arm and face in a household accident, according to a team spokesperson.

The Browns say Njoku’s status for Sunday’s game is questionable following the incident.

Additionally, the team elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, along with QB P.J. Walker, from their practice squad.

Reports from ESPN’s Jake Trotter indicate Njoku suffered the injury while attempting to light a firepit in his backyard.

