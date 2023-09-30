More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday 19 News told you about a Lake County mother’s warning to hikers about a creepy man whose been following her on the Lake Metroparks Girdled Reservation trail.

On Friday more people reached out to 19 News saying they had similar experiences with the same man including Lake County father James Wright.

“I turned to my wife, and I asked her, ‘Do you hear what I’m hearing?’ She said, ‘Yes, let’s get the kids and let’s head home,’” Wright recalled.

Wright said he hasn’t been back to the Lake Metroparks Girdled Reservation trail since. He said the creepy incident happened back in June while he was walking the trails with his wife and kids.

“There’s a path that leads right next to the pavilion that leads right to the playground and I noticed that there was a gentleman in the pavilion, and he was watching something on his phone, and from what I could hear from the audio it was adult-oriented content,” Wright said.

He said they left and he called the police with the man’s license plate and a description of his car – a white Honda Accord. When he got home a park ranger called him and said the man claimed he was just watching the news.

“That was nothing that you would hear on the news, and it was nothing that I wanted my kids to hear,” Wright said. “I heard the type of moaning and the type of expletives that you would hear in an adult, in a pornographic video.”

He said after seeing our story he placed a follow-up call to Lake Metroparks, but so far, he hasn’t heard back.

“The description of the man definitely matched what I saw,” he said. “He was in jeans. He had a jacket on. A middle-aged, dark hair and just the same park, the similarities between what was happening, it made me wanna reach out.”

A young mother said a man matching the same description followed her on the same hiking trails twice, she also saw the message “I see you” written on a tree on the same trail earlier this week.

“I would just hope that that through all this and through people coming forward with their story that something can be done, and we can bring an end to this, and we can all enjoy our parks in peace and safety,” Wright said.

19 News interviewed the chief ranger at Lake Metroparks Thursday night. He said technically nothing this man did was illegal, but said they were investigating several reports they had received and that they were stepping up patrols at the park.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.