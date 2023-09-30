Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district is in mourning after a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during their homecoming festivities.

Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith says the high school student, Breanna McKean, collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

Breanna was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools suspended the game at halftime after being notified of the death, Smith says, adding that grief counselors were made available immediately after the announcement was made.

The district canceled its homecoming dance, scheduled for Saturday night, and all athletic events until Oct. 4, Smith says. Grief counselors will also be available to students on Monday, Oct. 2.

