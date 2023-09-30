2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning’s patchy fog will give way to clearing skies as highs head to the mid 70s.

Tonight will be bright with harvest moonlight as lows bottom out in the mid 50s.

The Browns will play football under mainly sunny skies as highs peak in the mid 70s.

Mainly clear skies Sunday night will allow lows in the mid 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday evening may bring us the first rain in October.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: October begins dry and mild
Northeast Ohio Weather: October begins dry and mild
Looks like more sun the second half of the afternoon.
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm start to October; plenty of sunshine this weekend
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/29/2023
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/29/2023