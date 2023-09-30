Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning’s patchy fog will give way to clearing skies as highs head to the mid 70s.

Tonight will be bright with harvest moonlight as lows bottom out in the mid 50s.

The Browns will play football under mainly sunny skies as highs peak in the mid 70s.

Mainly clear skies Sunday night will allow lows in the mid 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday evening may bring us the first rain in October.

