Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about St Edward High School caused concern with the team.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about St Edward High School caused concern with the team.

In a letter addressed to the parents and players on the freshman team, athletic director Rory Fitzpatrick says the coach has been counseled and taken steps to apologize to those impacted.

Sources tell 19 News the comments were made by the coach in a text thread with the captains of the freshman team.

Messages to the captains include the coach saying, “if they were tough enough to b ignatius men, they’d b there...with us,” and “I’m certain half of them would t even get in at our place.”.

Another said, “I can’t wait to greet them after our game to tell them they don’t deserve to b with us...”.

Sources say the coach, who graduated from St. Edward, was not present at the Thursday night Freshman game.

The statement from the school comes before the two school’s varsity football teams face off Saturday night.

Fitzpatrick included that all football staff will be provided additional training to ensure incidents of this nature do not happen in the future.

The school has reached out to St. Edward to apologize for the comments made by the coach.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

