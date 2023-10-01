2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for game vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns QB Deshaun Watson has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson, coming off of a 289-yard, 2-touchdown game against the Tennessee Titans, was previously listed as questionable with a shoulder injury after barely throwing all week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Browns will now look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason, to take charge in his first start.

Watson, who has been at the helm for the first three weeks of the regular season, has accumulated 678 passing yards, with 4 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Browns and Ravens, both looking to take over at the top of the AFC North, kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.

