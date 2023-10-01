Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for game vs. Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns QB Deshaun Watson has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Deshaun Watson is not able to play today, source says. The #Browns turn to their backup. https://t.co/Mwr5oUqCFX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

Watson, coming off of a 289-yard, 2-touchdown game against the Tennessee Titans, was previously listed as questionable with a shoulder injury after barely throwing all week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns are listing QB Deshaun Watson, who barely threw this week due to a shoulder injury, as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

The Browns will now look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason, to take charge in his first start.

Watson, who has been at the helm for the first three weeks of the regular season, has accumulated 678 passing yards, with 4 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Browns and Ravens, both looking to take over at the top of the AFC North, kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.

