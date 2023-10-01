Browns TE David Njoku set to play Sunday vs. Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns TE David Njoku will play in Sundays AFC North matchup against the Ravens after suffering burns to his arm and face in a household accident, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Browns tight end David Njoku who has burns on his arms and face from a fire pit accident, will play today against the Ravens, per source. The team was concerned about his comfort wearing a helmet rubbing against the burns. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 1, 2023

The Browns on Saturday said Njoku’s status for the game was questionable.

A team spokesperson confirmed Njoku suffered the injury after attempting to light a firepit in his backyard Friday night.

The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) September 30, 2023

Njoku entered Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday morning with a mask covering his face.

The Browns and Ravens kick off at 1 p.m.

