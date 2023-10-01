Browns TE David Njoku set to play Sunday vs. Ravens
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns TE David Njoku will play in Sundays AFC North matchup against the Ravens after suffering burns to his arm and face in a household accident, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.
The Browns on Saturday said Njoku’s status for the game was questionable.
A team spokesperson confirmed Njoku suffered the injury after attempting to light a firepit in his backyard Friday night.
Njoku entered Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday morning with a mask covering his face.
The Browns and Ravens kick off at 1 p.m.
