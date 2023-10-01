2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns TE David Njoku set to play Sunday vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates while running off of the field after...
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates while running off of the field after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns TE David Njoku will play in Sundays AFC North matchup against the Ravens after suffering burns to his arm and face in a household accident, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

The Browns on Saturday said Njoku’s status for the game was questionable.

A team spokesperson confirmed Njoku suffered the injury after attempting to light a firepit in his backyard Friday night.

Njoku entered Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday morning with a mask covering his face.

The Browns and Ravens kick off at 1 p.m.

