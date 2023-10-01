2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland hit-skip crash kills 30-year-old woman, police say

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run crash in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the incident occurred at 2:26 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. 9th Street.

This is in the city’s Warehouse District.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Elyse Bodee, of Cleveland.

CPD says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

