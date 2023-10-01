Cleveland hit-skip crash kills 30-year-old woman, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run crash in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the incident occurred at 2:26 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. 9th Street.

This is in the city’s Warehouse District.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Elyse Bodee, of Cleveland.

CPD says the crash remains under investigation.

