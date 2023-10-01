2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s MetroHealth hosts the first Multicultural Women’s Health Expo

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth hosted the first Women’s Health Fair & Empowerment Expo at Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland Saturday.

The doors opened at 11am and thousands poured in to take advantage of the free health screenings, trainings, labs, a job fair, even beauty and wellness.

Many ladies said they’re excited to see this focus on their needs.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m so excited about it because as one of the ladies from the booth was saying, who takes care of the men? So if you take care from the top then everybody is taken care of all the way down,” said one woman.

“This event really stands up for women and says ‘You are a value, you’re important, and you need to take care of yourself,’” Chair of Family Medicine & President of Medical Staff Dr. Christine Alexander said.

“The first step of that is learning about all of the important aspects of taking care of ourselves.”

The event offered community resources, health talks, a job fair, empowerment sessions, special guests, and free health screenings like: General Physical Exam, Blood Pressure, Diabetes (A1C), Hepatitis B & C, and more.

It is MetroHealth's first ever Multicultural Women's Health Fair & Empowerment Expo---created to support minority women whose health needs may be ignored.(WOIO-TV)

“This is really huge, to be honest,” Alexander said. “So many times the women in our families, and in our communities, they put themselves last– because they’re so busy taking care of everything for everyone else.”

“This is the opportunity to move them up the priority list.”

