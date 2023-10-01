2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lamar Jackson has 4 TDs as Ravens roll to 28-3 win over Browns and rookie QB Thompson-Robinson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more against Cleveland’s top-ranked defense, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 28-3 win on Sunday over the Browns, who played without injured quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jackson scored untouched on runs of 10 yards and 2 yards and threaded a 7-yard scoring pass to tight end Mark Andrews with 11 seconds left before halftime as the Ravens (3-1) opened a 21-3 lead.

Baltimore’s electrifying QB added an 18-yard TD pass to Andrews in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the blowout.

The Browns (2-2) didn’t have Watson because of a right shoulder injury and had to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fifth-round pick from UCLA looked overmatched in his NFL debut.

Cleveland’s offense, already missing star running back Nick Chubb for the season with a knee injury, gained just 166 yards — 53 on a meaningless final drive. Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions and was sacked four times.

The Ravens had plenty of their own injuries and were missing six starters, including receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman.

However, they still had Jackson — and he was more than enough.

Cleveland’s defense came in ranked No. 1 in virtually every major statistical category, but Jackson brought the Browns back to Earth. He finished 15 of 19 for 187 yards passing, added 27 yards rushing and made several spectacular plays, none bigger than his first TD throw to Andrews — over several defenders — in the back corner of the end zone.

Watson injured his throwing shoulder last week on a running play in a win over Tennessee. It was the lone blemish in his best performance since arriving last year in a trade and serving an 11-game suspension.

Watson was limited in practice all week and was listed as questionable. After he threw a handful of passes three hours before kickoff, the Browns decided to start Thompson-Robinson.

Jackson’s first scoring run came after the Ravens picked off Cleveland’s young QB, who was shaky throughout the game.

On third down, Thompson-Robinson’s intended pass for Amari Cooper was deflected by cornerback Arthur Maulet and corralled by Brandon Stephens, who returned his first career interception 52 yards to Cleveland’s 10.

Jackson took the next snap from the shotgun, ran left and cut back to score untouched and put the Ravens up 7-0.

NJOKU PLAYS

Cleveland tight end David Njoku played despite suffering burns on his face and arm while lighting a fire pit at home on Friday. Njoku caught a team-high six passes for 46 yards.

He arrived at the stadium wearing a mask to cover his injuries.

NO AVERAGE JOE

Newly jacketed Hall of Famer Joe Thomas was added to the Browns’ Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. He also received his Hall of Fame ring after being enshrined this summer.

A 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle with Cleveland, Thomas didn’t miss a single snap — 10,363 straight — before retiring after the 2017 season.

INJURIES

Ravens: Daryl Worley, who started for injured safety Marcus Williams, went out with a shoulder injury in the first half. ... OT Morgan Moses (shoulder) got hurt in the second quarter. ... Baltimore’s banged-up secondary took more hits with CBs Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and Maulet (head) going out.

Browns: C Ethan Pocic (chest) went out in the second quarter. He started the third before leaving with a knee injury. Nick Harris, who was supposed to be Cleveland’s starter last season before getting hurt in the exhibition opener, replaced him. ... DE Alex Wright (chest) was also hurt.

UP NEXT

Ravens: At Pittsburgh on Oct. 8.

Browns: After a bye, host San Francisco on Oct. 15.

