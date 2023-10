CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown. Both teams are 2-1 on the season and a win would put the winner at the top of the division. Deshaun Watson will be in inactive so Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start at quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting his first career start at QB today pic.twitter.com/ELUW40YrBv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2023

First Quarter

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.