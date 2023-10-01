Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman celebrated her victory over cancer by getting a hug from one of the Jonas Brothers during their Sept. 18 performance in Cleveland.

28-year-old Emily Pugliese, from Stow, says she entered remission for her Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma on Aug. 30. She received her diagnosis on Dec. 30, 2022.

In means of celebration, along with her upcoming Sept. 5 birthday, Pugliese got tickets with her to the pop band’s performance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“Having been a long-time Jonas Brothers fan, I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate,” Pugliese says, “it was the perfect way to celebrate!”

Pugliese made a sign that read “I BEAT CANCER. CELEBRATE! with me tonight”, in a play on the title of one of the band’s songs.

Emily Pugliese holds a sign in celebration of entering remission while attending a Jonas Brothers concert in Cleveland. (Source: Allison Pugliese)

Joe Jonas saw the sign. Pugliese says she couldn’t ever have expected what happened next.

Joe called her to the front of the stage and announced to all the fans in attendance that she beat cancer, then jumped off the stage to hug her and share words of encouragement.

“I was in awe and emotion took over,” Pugliese said, adding that she had rarely gone out in public during her cancer treatments. “I was being welcomed back to the world by 20 thousand people and the Jonas Brothers! It blew my mind.”

Pugliese says while being in remission was the best news, the interaction with the multi-award-winning group was “the cherry on top.”

“I was living in the darkest time of my life and this concert burst such a bright light into my life,” she said. “The happiness I felt and continue to feel is confirmation that the brighter days ahead I had always wished for are here.”

