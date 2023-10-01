2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Great football weather

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After this morning’s patchy fog clears, the Browns will play football under mainly sunny skies today as highs peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Mainly clear skies Sunday night will allow patchy fog to redevelop amid lows in the mid-50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs approaching 80.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday evening may bring us the first rain in October.

