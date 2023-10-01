Seaplane crashes into Portage River in Erie Township, knocks down power line

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash including a small plane Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say a call about the crash came in around 4:13 p.m., saying the plane had crashed into the Portage River off of Harbor Road.

Officials say the Cessna 206 was attempting to take off on the Portage River when it struck a power line and lost control, crashing into the river.

Pilot James Lenardson and passenger Leo Eggert exited the plane and swam to shore as the plane sunk, troopers say.

An Ohio Edison power line was knocked down, with one part laying in the river and another across a cottage at the Resort T Erie Landing, officials say.

Troopers say the 72-year-old pilot and 67-year-old passenger both sustained minor injuries and were transported the Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton.

Troopers do believe alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.