September 30 designated Ohio Missing Persons Day to keep hope alive for families

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - September 30 is designated as Ohio Missing Persons Day by the Ohio Attorney General.

It’s a day to remember the thousands of loved ones, friends and children who are missing and in some cases endangered.

Every 40 seconds a child goes missing or is abducted in the United States.

Every single day, more than 1700 people, including children are reported missing, that’s according to the FBI.

Each and every face of those who have disappeared are loved, missed and treasured by someone.

So, the reason for Ohio Missing Persons Day is to keep the search alive, no matter how much time has passed. It’s a vow to never give up hope.

Back on June 17, 15-year-old Keshaun Williams vanished after attending a party in the Slavic Village neighborhood.

Williams mother Sharice Snowden gave an impassioned plea for her son’s safe return. But, after three and a half months or 105 days, Williams is still missing.

Ohio Missing Persons Day comes just days after Northeast Ohio law enforcement tried to clear-up what they call inflated numbers in online reports when it comes to missing person’s data.

Currently, the Cleveland Division of Police tell 19 News that 132 people have been reported missing this year, 65 of them are children, and 14 are considered endangered.

The key keeping your missing loved one’s face and name in the public eyes as much as possible, including television and newspaper interviews to remind the community you need help. It’s also important to stay in contact with the detective on the case and make sure you provide any details that could help bring your loved one home.

