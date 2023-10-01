2 Strong 4 Bullies
Single-car accident in Marion kills driver

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an accident that killed one Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on SR 309.

A Chevrolet Silverado traveling east crossed left of center and drove off of the left side of the roadway, striking a driveway embankment and guardrail face before striking a creek embankment, flipping and striking a bridge abutment, troopers say.

Officials say the driver, identified as 48-year-old Jason Baker, was transported to Marion General Hospital where he later died.

Baker was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, officials say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

