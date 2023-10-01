2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Sixth-driest September on record in Cleveland

A beautiful September day at Rocky River Park
A beautiful September day at Rocky River Park(Samantha Roberts)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If your lawn started to look a little dry by the middle of the month, it’s because September 2023 was one of the driest Septembers on record in northeast Ohio.

This parched September will succeed the Summer of 2023, which went into the record books as the third-wettest Summer on record in Cleveland.

After the 7th-wettest July on record, and the ninth-wettest August on record, Cleveland Hopkins only received 0.77 of an inch of rainfall in September.

That’s 3.16 inches below normal.

Cleveland Hopkins only recorded measurable precipitation on nine days in September, and only nine days were considered cloudy.

Akron-Canton recorded even less rain last month, finishing September with 0.33 of an inch of rainfall.

That makes September 2023 Akron-Canton’s second-driest September on record.

Akron-Canton typically receives 3.50 inches of rainfall in September.

Mansfield only accumulated 0.59 of an inch of rainfall last month, making it the driest September on record there.

New Philadelphia also experienced an exceptionally dry month, only reporting 0.79 of an inch of rainfall.

September 2023 was New Philadelphia’s fifth-driest September on record.

A wet July and a soggy August wiped away the early-Summer drought across northeast Ohio, but a dry September brought the resurgence of “Abnormally Dry” conditions to much of the area.

Late-September drought monitor
Late-September drought monitor(NOAA)

Average temperatures were only slightly above average in Cleveland last month.

The average temperature at Cleveland Hopkins was 67 degrees, which is just 0.6 degrees above normal.

Until September 5th, Cleveland had only experienced one 90 degree day all year.

After all, it was a cool and damp Summer.

Cleveland is no stranger to hot weather in September though.

From September 1st through the 3rd, 1953, Cleveland hit 101 degrees each day.

Akron-Canton’s average temperature was actually one degree below normal last month at 64.4 degrees.

As we bid farewell to September, and waltz into October, warmer-than-normal temperatures will prevail through at least September 5th.

Cooler-than-normal weather will arrive for the first full weekend of October.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Great football weather
Northeast Ohio weather: Great football weather
Northeast Ohio weather: Great football weather
Northeast Ohio weather: Great football weather
Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Picture perfect weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm start to October; cold weather waiting in the wings