Sixth-driest September on record in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If your lawn started to look a little dry by the middle of the month, it’s because September 2023 was one of the driest Septembers on record in northeast Ohio.

This parched September will succeed the Summer of 2023, which went into the record books as the third-wettest Summer on record in Cleveland.

After the 7th-wettest July on record, and the ninth-wettest August on record, Cleveland Hopkins only received 0.77 of an inch of rainfall in September.

That’s 3.16 inches below normal.

Cleveland Hopkins only recorded measurable precipitation on nine days in September, and only nine days were considered cloudy.

Akron-Canton recorded even less rain last month, finishing September with 0.33 of an inch of rainfall.

That makes September 2023 Akron-Canton’s second-driest September on record.

Akron-Canton typically receives 3.50 inches of rainfall in September.

Mansfield only accumulated 0.59 of an inch of rainfall last month, making it the driest September on record there.

New Philadelphia also experienced an exceptionally dry month, only reporting 0.79 of an inch of rainfall.

September 2023 was New Philadelphia’s fifth-driest September on record.

A wet July and a soggy August wiped away the early-Summer drought across northeast Ohio, but a dry September brought the resurgence of “Abnormally Dry” conditions to much of the area.

Late-September drought monitor (NOAA)

Average temperatures were only slightly above average in Cleveland last month.

The average temperature at Cleveland Hopkins was 67 degrees, which is just 0.6 degrees above normal.

Until September 5th, Cleveland had only experienced one 90 degree day all year.

After all, it was a cool and damp Summer.

Cleveland is no stranger to hot weather in September though.

From September 1st through the 3rd, 1953, Cleveland hit 101 degrees each day.

Akron-Canton’s average temperature was actually one degree below normal last month at 64.4 degrees.

As we bid farewell to September, and waltz into October, warmer-than-normal temperatures will prevail through at least September 5th.

Cooler-than-normal weather will arrive for the first full weekend of October.

