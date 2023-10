EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are investigating the weekend murder of a 16-year-old boy.

The victim was found on Sunday, Oct. 1 and died from his injuries at Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Keshaun Lamar.

19 News has reached out Euclid police for additional information.

