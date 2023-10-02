Ashland community remembers Mapleton High School senior who died homecoming weekend

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community is mourning the loss of a Mapleton High School student who collapsed and died at homecoming.

On Monday, a memorial was set up in the parking lot of the school for Breanna McKean.

According to Mapleton Local Schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith, Breanna Mckean collapsed due to a medical emergency on Friday.

This was right before the school’s homecoming football game against South Central.

Breanna was a senior and on homecoming court. She also played on the school’s varsity volleyball team.

The community and other local schools flooding social media on Monday to show their support for Mapleton and McKean’s family.

Local businesses are also looking for ways that they can help out. Whoopsie Daisy Bowtique in Ashland is selling shirts to honor Mckean and her family.

“When we found out what happened, we do business with Mapleton and we just wanted to help any way we could. So my husband and I decided to make shirts. That’s what we could do,” said Megan Steffan, Ashland City Schools PTO president and owner of Whoopsie Daisy Bowtique.

All the money raised from the t-shirts will be donated in Bre’s name to Ashland County Community Foundation.

“As a mom my heart goes out to them and we were just trying to figure out something we could do to help. to show our support and that we are all in this with them,” said Steffan.

Steffan’s son is a football player at Ashland and made “Mableton Strong” signs to be displayed at both high schools.

“When his friends texted him and reached out from Mapleton with what had happened he asked if he could so something to help,” said Steffan.

Houses throughout the community also decorated with the words “Mapleton Strong”.

House decorated with Mapleton Strong (WOIO)

The superintendent said that grief counselors were made available on Monday.

The district cancelled it’s homecoming dance and all athletics until October 4.

Mapleton School’s set up a memorial scholarship in honor of Bre.

They say all checks can be made out to Maple Local School District and can be dropped off in the board office.

If you would like to order a t-shirt or make a donation you can click here.

