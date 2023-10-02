2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers update status of guard Ricky Rubio

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio positions to take a shot during an NBA basketball game...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio positions to take a shot during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding their preseason media day over at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

It’s the first chance to speak with the players, coaches and the basketball operations staff about the upcoming season.

Many topics both on and off the basketball court are being addressed by the organization.

One of the off the court concerns involves veteran guard Ricky Rubio. In August, Rubio stepped away from the team to address his mental health.

This afternoon, the Cavaliers provided an update on Rubio via a team press release.

“Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio publicly stated in August that he was stepping away from basketball to focus on his mental health. We remain fully supportive of Ricky and his efforts which for now are best continued away from the team and have excused his absence from camp. We remain in regular communication and consultation with Ricky and will continue to assist him in any way possible. Out of respect for his privacy we will not have any further comment or be able to answer any questions. The Cavaliers organization wishes Ricky and his family well.”

