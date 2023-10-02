Cavs executive Koby Altman addresses OVI arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations addressed his recent OVI arrest Monday afternoon during the team’s media day.

“I feel awful about the distraction that this incident has caused our organization and team,” Altman said.

Altman also said he also has expressed the same sentiment to players, coaches and owners.

Hear Koby Altman’s remarks in full below:

#Cavs Koby Altman addresses his recent OVI charge pic.twitter.com/mlAHWIVnR5 — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) October 2, 2023

Koby Altman was charged with OVI after being stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at 8:53 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to troopers, Altman, driving a 2022 Lexus, was spotted committing a traffic violation while traveling east on SR-2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland.

Altman’s attorney on Sept. 19 entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf in the Cleveland Municipal Court.

Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 20 released the following statement:

“We hold our team members to a high standard of conduct and expect leaders at every level of our organization to represent the Cavaliers with integrity, professionalism and accountability. We will continue to closely monitor the facts and circumstances of this matter and await resolution of the legal process.”

OFFICIAL: Koby Altman has signed a new long-term contract extension ✍️



DETAILS: https://t.co/y9VyfWuJ6e pic.twitter.com/N4PZoDjNQW — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 12, 2022

The Cavaliers named Altman the team’s general manager in 2017 prior to taking over as the President of Basketball Operations.

Altman signed an extension with the team in 2022 that would keep him in Cleveland until the 2027-28 NBA season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.