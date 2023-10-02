Cleveland Police: 60-year-old man hospitalized following shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital.

CPD officials say the shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. near E. 110th Street and Mt. Carmel Road.

This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

CPD says Cleveland EMS found the man with gunshot wounds in the head and thigh.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, CPD says.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

