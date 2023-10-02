2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: Suspect arrested after striking officer directing traffic after Browns game

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck a Cleveland police officer Sunday afternoon has been arrested, according to CPD officials.

Cleveland police said the officer was directing traffic after the Browns game when he was hit near the area of West 6th Street and Johnson Court.

The details of the suspect are not known, nor is when or where police found the suspected driver.

EMS said they transported the officer, who had minor injuries.

Editor’s Note: The video below is from prior coverage.

According to police, the car involved fled the scene following the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

