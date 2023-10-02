Driver injured in crash involving semi on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A van and a semi collided on the city’s West side Monday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Denison Ave.

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the driver of the van was seriously injured. There were no passengers in his vehicle.

The driver of the semi was also injured.

Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

