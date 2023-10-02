2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland firefighters battle house fire

East Cleveland house fire
East Cleveland house fire(Bingel, Julia | (Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene just before 6 a.m. on Superior Avenue, near Lockwood Avenue.

Firefighters told 19 News the home was vacant.

Firefighters added they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

