Eastlake police search for hit-and-run driver

Eastlake hit and run crash
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fled the scene after crashing into a car at a red light.

The accident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Erie Road.

Eastlake police said both vehicles were heading eastbound on Lakeshore Blvd. at the lights.

The suspect revered after the crash and fled.

Eastlake police said the suspect was driving a red sedan.

If you have any information, please call Eastlake police at 440-951-1400, #5 for dispatch.

Reference IR #2301728 and OH#23-09-19

