Gov. DeWine addresses Ohio Department of Education dispute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to discuss the ongoing legal dispute involving the Ohio Department of Education Monday, according to a press release.

Lt. Gov. John Husted will also attend the virtual press conference, according to the release, which is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.

DeWine and Husted are expected to speak on “the Ohio Department of Education, which, pursuant to changes in law, will cease to exist at midnight tonight.”

