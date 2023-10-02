Heavy police presence in Downtown Cleveland following crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are currently on-scene in Downtown Cleveland following a car crash.

CPD says the car crashed into a pole at 3:30 a.m. in the area of E. 18th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland Police currently have St. Clair blocked off from E. 17th Street to E. 18th Street.

19 News cameras captured bullet evidence markers while on the scene.

Police have since towed the car from the scene.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

