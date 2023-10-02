2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Heavy police presence in Downtown Cleveland following crash

Cleveland police are currently on-scene in Downtown Cleveland following a car crash.
Cleveland police are currently on-scene in Downtown Cleveland following a car crash.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are currently on-scene in Downtown Cleveland following a car crash.

CPD says the car crashed into a pole at 3:30 a.m. in the area of E. 18th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland Police currently have St. Clair blocked off from E. 17th Street to E. 18th Street.

19 News cameras captured bullet evidence markers while on the scene.

Police have since towed the car from the scene.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Akron students find body near school grounds

Latest News

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police: 60-year-old man hospitalized following shooting
Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police: Suspect arrested after striking officer directing traffic after Browns game
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Cleveland police officer struck in hit and run
Cleveland police officer struck by car, EMS says
Cleveland police officer struck in hit and run