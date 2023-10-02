‘He’s a warrior’: Cleveland Browns address Myles Garrett’s foot injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Myles (Garrett) is dealing with a foot injury – again, day to day, but feel good about him.”

That’s all Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski had to say in regards to Garrett’s injured left foot during a Monday zoom call with members of the Cleveland sports media.

The injury happened in the second half of Sunday’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Garrett sported a walking boot following the game.

Myles Garrett comes in to his postgame press conference with a walking boot. Foot injury. But he says “I’ll be ready” to play after the bye pic.twitter.com/sek2AeywCI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 1, 2023

The Browns are on a bye week with their next game slated for Oct. 15 against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

With two weeks to recover before the 49ers game, is there concern about Garrett not being available?

“I’m not worried about Myles Garrett ever,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “So, you guys can worry for us. But I told him he needs to take that boot off right now because he’s just doing it for show at this point. But he’ll be fine, man. I know he’ll be fine. He’s a warrior, he’s a battler. He’s going to be ready to go. He’s going to do everything to be ready to go next game that we have. So, I’m not worried about that at all.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett leaves after attending a press conference following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 28-3. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane | AP)

