Jury finds Norton man guilty of attacking officer inside his cruiser

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Norton man guilty of felonious assault for attacking a Norton police officer who was sitting in his cruiser.

Keith Partin will be sentenced on Oct. 25.

BODYCAM: Man says he ‘wanted to go to jail’ before alleged assault of Norton police officer
Norton officer seriously injured after being attacked in cruiser

According to Norton police, the officer was in the parking lot at 5240 Wooster Road West on May 28 when Partin approached his driver’s side window.

The officer was seriously injured in the assault and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

According to court documents, the officer suffered a laceration on his lip, a cracked rib and a concussion.

Keith Partin
Keith Partin((Source: Norton police))

