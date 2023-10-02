2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky said a man arrested during a traffic stop attempted to give officers a false name. The name belonged to a wanted person.

The Corbin Police Department said an officer pulled over 30-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.

During the stop, police said Jones gave a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Authorities said Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence in his vehicle.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

Corbin police made a comment on the arrest in a post on Facebook.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Parma GM plant suffers layoffs as strike continues
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
19 News 3-4 p.m.
More than 100 local GM workers hit with layoffs
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement