Northeast Ohio man identified as victim in Illinois truck crash, ammonia leak

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WOIO) - The Effingham County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified a Northeast Ohio man as one of the five people who died following Friday’s truck crash and ensuing anhydrous ammonia leak.

The Sept. 29 crash took place around 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 40 near Teutopolis, Illinois.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes identified 31-year-old Vasile Cricovan, 31, from Twinsburg, as one of five people who died from exposure to the anhydrous ammonia at the crash site.

The other four individuals were also found to have died due to the ammonia exposure:

67-year-old Danny Smith, of New Haven, Missouri

34-year-old Kenneth Bryan (and his two children), of Teutopolis, Illinois

7-year-old Rosie Bryan, of Beecher City, Illinois

10-year-old Walker Bryan, of Beecher City Illinois.

The Associated Press says the crash spilled roughly half the truck’s 7,500-gallon load. Nearly 500 people within a 1-mile radius of the crash site were also evacuated after the crash.

