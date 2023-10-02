Northeast Ohio Weather: A stretch of pleasant days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead and a warmer than normal air mass. Mostly sunny sky today. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Clear sky tonight with overnight temperatures dipping to the 55 to 60 degree range. We keep sunshine in the forecast through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures surge to above 80 degrees. Looks like Wednesday will be the warmest day. A strong cold front tracks through Thursday night. Big cool down enters the picture by the weekend.

