‘Operation Buyer’s Remorse’: 160 people arrested in Ohio human trafficking crackdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -— A weeklong statewide human trafficking crackdown ended with the arrest of 160 people; including, 149 men who were trying to buy sex, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The youngest john arrested was 17 and the oldest was 84, said Yost.

Besides arrests for attempting to buy sex, Yost said others were taken into custody for illegally possessing narcotics and/or firearms and promoting prostitution.

According to Yost, “Operation Buyer’s Remorse” took place from Sept. 25-Sept. 30 in “every corner of the state.”

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Those arrested come from all backgrounds, including an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers, and others, added Yost.

Search warrants were also executed at 11 massage parlors where human trafficking activities were suspected and law enforcement officers interviewed 104 survivors of human trafficking.

“Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said. “Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”

