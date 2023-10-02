Parma GM plant suffers layoffs as strike continues

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The UAW strike is rolling towards a third week, and more union members are joining the picket line. But the growing number of plants losing employees to the strike is also leading to layoffs in Ohio.

The Parma plant will see 130 workers laid off, while Marion will lose 34 workers.

Workers were informed on Friday, as UAW called for 7,000 more employees to join the thousands already on the picket line.

“All of a sudden, within an hour, within an hour or two, they were pulling us in, you know, to let us know that we were laid off,” said Malinda Daughtery, who works at the GM Plant in Parma. “I kind of felt empty, and like, okay now what is my next step?”

Dan Schwartz, the President of Parma’s UAW Local 1005, says the workers at the Lansing Township Assembly Plant going on strike affects the production needs at the Parma Metal Center. The result is 130 production workers were laid off effective Monday.

“We’re waiting on direction from our international union on how we’re going to get them registered because they’re going to collect the five hundred-dollar-a-week strike benefit instead of filing for unemployment,” said Schwartz.

General Motors closed their statement saying, “We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and this is yet another demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

“The UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at GM Wentzville Assembly, and now GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly, continues to have negative ripple effects. Beginning Monday, October 2nd, a portion of GM’s Parma Metal Center and Marion Metal Center represented workforce will have no work available. The affected team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance.”

