2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

4 suspects now in custody for murder of 3-year-old Cleveland boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three adults and a 16-year-old boy are now in custody for the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of a three-year-old Cleveland boy in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

On Sept. 28, Luis Diaz was in his mother’s car on W. 66th Street near Denison Avenue when multiple shots were fired around 2:20 p.m.

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz(Bingel, Julia | (Source: GoFundme))

The little boy was struck by a stray bullet and died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

His mother and an 11-month-old sibling were also in the vehicle, but they were not injured.

Devonte Parker, 28, was arrested by Cleveland police and U.S. Marshals on Monday, Oct. 2. He is charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland police said Parker was also wanted for the May 21 murder of Jalen Dalton. He was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on E. 75th Street.

Devonte Parker
Devonte Parker(Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

Two other adults, Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of Diaz.

Davis, 34, is charged with aggravated murder and Treadway, 30, is charged with murder. They both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday.

Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway
Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

A 16-year-old boy is also in custody.

He appeared with his attorney in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Monday and denied the allegations.

He remains held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled back in court on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Bay Village police have free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
Judge to release verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lot
Stark County wife dies in motorcycle crash
Teen arrested in murder of 16-year-old Euclid boy
Teen arrested in murder of 16-year-old Euclid boy