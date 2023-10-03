4 suspects now in custody for murder of 3-year-old Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three adults and a 16-year-old boy are now in custody for the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of a three-year-old Cleveland boy in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

On Sept. 28, Luis Diaz was in his mother’s car on W. 66th Street near Denison Avenue when multiple shots were fired around 2:20 p.m.

Luis Diaz (Bingel, Julia | (Source: GoFundme))

The little boy was struck by a stray bullet and died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

His mother and an 11-month-old sibling were also in the vehicle, but they were not injured.

Devonte Parker, 28, was arrested by Cleveland police and U.S. Marshals on Monday, Oct. 2. He is charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland police said Parker was also wanted for the May 21 murder of Jalen Dalton. He was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on E. 75th Street.

Devonte Parker (Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

Two other adults, Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of Diaz.

Davis, 34, is charged with aggravated murder and Treadway, 30, is charged with murder. They both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday.

Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

A 16-year-old boy is also in custody.

He appeared with his attorney in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Monday and denied the allegations.

He remains held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled back in court on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.