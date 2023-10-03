Akron police: 36-year-old man shot, killed in backyard

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigation the homicide of a 36-year-old Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue where they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds in the backyard.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown, but during early investigations residents nearby reportedly heard yelling in the moments surrounding the incident.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) who fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made at this point, and the victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.