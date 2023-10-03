Bay Village police have free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are now offering free anti-theft steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners, due to the rise in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts across the nation.

To obtain a free lock, residents must provide proof of ownership and proof of residency.

You can pick up the clubs in the lobby of the Bay Village Police Station.

Police said the steering wheel locks will be available on a first come, first served basis until the locks are gone.

