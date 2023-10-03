2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Bay Village police have free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are now offering free anti-theft steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners, due to the rise in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts across the nation.

To obtain a free lock, residents must provide proof of ownership and proof of residency.

You can pick up the clubs in the lobby of the Bay Village Police Station.

Police said the steering wheel locks will be available on a first come, first served basis until the locks are gone.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Luis Diaz (Source; GoFundme)
4 suspects now in custody for murder of 3-year-old Cleveland boy
Judge to release verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lot
Stark County wife dies in motorcycle crash
Off the Leash Episode 4: Thank Goodness for the Bye Week