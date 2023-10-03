Bay Village Schools investigate ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations against former employee

Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a letter from Bay Village Schools sent to families Tuesday, a former employee is being investigated under allegations of an “inappropriate relationship.”
In the letter signed by the district’s superintendent, the district said allegations were made over the summer by a former Bay student stating one of the district’s former technology department technicians had an inappropriate relationship with them during the student’s high school years.
The district said the employee, who 19 News identified as Michael Streets, had been placed on paid administrative leave on June 26, but resigned soon after on July 10.
Streets was indicted Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on two counts of sexual battery.
His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18.
The full letter sent out to families can be found below: