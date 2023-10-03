2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Bay Village Schools investigate ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations against former employee

Bay Village Schools
Bay Village Schools(Bay Village Schools)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a letter from Bay Village Schools sent to families Tuesday, a former employee is being investigated under allegations of an “inappropriate relationship.”

In the letter signed by the district’s superintendent, the district said allegations were made over the summer by a former Bay student stating one of the district’s former technology department technicians had an inappropriate relationship with them during the student’s high school years.

The district said the employee, who 19 News identified as Michael Streets, had been placed on paid administrative leave on June 26, but resigned soon after on July 10.

Streets was indicted Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on two counts of sexual battery.

His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18.

The full letter sent out to families can be found below:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Judge releases verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lot
Judge releases verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lot
Terry Francona steps down as Cleveland Guardians manager
Terry Francona steps down as Cleveland Guardians manager
Lorain police discover chaperone armed with several weapons during school field trip
Lorain police discover chaperone armed with several weapons during school field trip
Terry Francona on stepping down as Guardians Manager