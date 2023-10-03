Bay Village Schools investigate ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations against former employee

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a letter from Bay Village Schools sent to families Tuesday, a former employee is being investigated under allegations of an “inappropriate relationship.”

In the letter signed by the district’s superintendent, the district said allegations were made over the summer by a former Bay student stating one of the district’s former technology department technicians had an inappropriate relationship with them during the student’s high school years.

The district said the employee, who 19 News identified as Michael Streets, had been placed on paid administrative leave on June 26, but resigned soon after on July 10.

Streets was indicted Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on two counts of sexual battery.

His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18.

The full letter sent out to families can be found below:

Dear Families, In an effort to communicate proactively and transparently with our families, I want to provide you with information that may be distributed by the news media in the near future. This summer, allegations were made by a former Bay student that one of the district's former technology department technicians had an inappropriate relationship with them during that student's high school years. Once we learned of this, we immediately started to collaborate with the district's legal counsel to ensure rights of the former student and the former employee were protected. We were given protocol to follow, which led to an investigation that caused us to place the former employee on paid administrative leave on June 26, 2023. The employee tendered their resignation on July 10, 2023. Since then a formal county prosecutor's investigation has been conducted, which led to the reason I am writing to you. Please understand that until today we have not informed staff or families because of the need for confidentiality during the prosecutor's formal investigation. It is expected that in the near future this information will become public, as an arraignment is scheduled for October 18, 2023. We continue to cooperate with the Bay Village Police Department, and have appreciated their assistance in this matter.

