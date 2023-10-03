2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland City Council passes stricter penalties for parents, guardians of minors out past curfew

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members amended the curfew laws Monday evening to give harsher punishments for parents, guardians of teenagers out past curfew.

The bill was sponsored by Councilman Mike Polensek and increases the fines and possibility of jail time.

  • First offense is now a fourth degree misdemeanor and punishable by up to a $250 fine and 30 jails in jail
  • Second or subsequent offense is now a third degree misdemeanor and punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail

The parent or guardian may also be required to perform community service.

Offenders may also be required to participate in family support programs.

Below is the curfew for teenagers in Cleveland.

  • 12 and under: dark
  • 13-14: 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m.
  • 15-16: 11 p.m.-6 a.m.
  • 17: Midnight-6 a.m.

