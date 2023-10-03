Cleveland City Council passes stricter penalties for parents, guardians of minors out past curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members amended the curfew laws Monday evening to give harsher punishments for parents, guardians of teenagers out past curfew.

The bill was sponsored by Councilman Mike Polensek and increases the fines and possibility of jail time.

First offense is now a fourth degree misdemeanor and punishable by up to a $250 fine and 30 jails in jail

Second or subsequent offense is now a third degree misdemeanor and punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail

The parent or guardian may also be required to perform community service.

Offenders may also be required to participate in family support programs.

Below is the curfew for teenagers in Cleveland.

12 and under: dark

13-14: 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m.

15-16: 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

17: Midnight-6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.