Cleveland man shoots dad on city’s East side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a son apparently shot his father on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 800 block of E. 141st Street.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS was called to the scene to transport the father. There is no word on his condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

