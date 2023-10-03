Dangerous electric pole at Cleveland church fixed less than 24 hours after 19 Troubleshooter story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Troubleshooters have gotten results in a matter of hours.

This time, replacing a dangerous electric pole we told you about yesterday.

“Yes, we are grateful,” said Janice Irving, Pastor of Whole Armor of God Ministries. “Thank you Lord for using Channel 19.”

Pastor Irving and other members of Whole Armor of God Ministries in Cleveland weren’t shy about expressing their gratitude.

Smiles and applause replaced some concerned faces Monday, worried someone could get hurt or worse if a leaning pole wasn’t replaced.

“This is unacceptable, it’s dangerous, and it’s not sustainable,” said Pastor Irving Monday.

It had been more than a week since Pastor Irving says she called First Energy about this pole.

She was promised it would be replaced within a couple days. Instead, she found it tied to the church’s chimney with rope, and later strapped to a dead tree stump.

Feeling ignored, and not taken seriously, she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

That’s when we made the call to First Energy and Pastor Irving saw the action she was hoping for shortly after.

“Right after I spoke with you and you said ‘well, they said they were going to do it.’ And then they said they were sending a team, and they sent a team,” said Pastor Irving.

Pastor Irving watched on her cameras as crews replaced the pole in a matter of hours.

Tuesday, a sense of relief and renewed security, and she gives all the credit to the 19 Troubleshooters.

“Troubleshooter.. you shot the trouble. Thank you for the support, thank you for the air time because I was at my wits end and I didn’t know what to do,” said Pastor Irving.

Pastor Irving said she received an apology from FirstEnergy Tuesday morning.

