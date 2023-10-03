2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Dangerous electric pole at Cleveland church fixed less than 24 hours after 19 Troubleshooter story

By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Troubleshooters have gotten results in a matter of hours.

This time, replacing a dangerous electric pole we told you about yesterday.

“Yes, we are grateful,” said Janice Irving, Pastor of Whole Armor of God Ministries. “Thank you Lord for using Channel 19.”

Pastor Irving and other members of Whole Armor of God Ministries in Cleveland weren’t shy about expressing their gratitude.

Smiles and applause replaced some concerned faces Monday, worried someone could get hurt or worse if a leaning pole wasn’t replaced.

“This is unacceptable, it’s dangerous, and it’s not sustainable,” said Pastor Irving Monday.

It had been more than a week since Pastor Irving says she called First Energy about this pole.

She was promised it would be replaced within a couple days. Instead, she found it tied to the church’s chimney with rope, and later strapped to a dead tree stump.

Feeling ignored, and not taken seriously, she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

That’s when we made the call to First Energy and Pastor Irving saw the action she was hoping for shortly after.

“Right after I spoke with you and you said ‘well, they said they were going to do it.’ And then they said they were sending a team, and they sent a team,” said Pastor Irving.

Pastor Irving watched on her cameras as crews replaced the pole in a matter of hours.

Tuesday, a sense of relief and renewed security, and she gives all the credit to the 19 Troubleshooters.

“Troubleshooter.. you shot the trouble. Thank you for the support, thank you for the air time because I was at my wits end and I didn’t know what to do,” said Pastor Irving.

Pastor Irving said she received an apology from FirstEnergy Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Cleveland Police locate stolen car with help of OnStar
Cleveland Police shut down stolen car with help from OnStar
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Eight indicted in Cuyahoga County on theft, violence, murder, other charges
Eight indicted in Cuyahoga County on theft, violence, murder, other charges
A former substitute safety officer for the Lorain City Schools is coming forward after...
Lorain chaperone armed during field trip explains his side of the story