Eight indicted in Cuyahoga County on theft, violence, murder, other charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight people have been charged for stealing a total of 33 cars, 52 credit cards, terrorizing 83 victims, committing four acts of violence and participating in seven burglaries in 25 different municipalities in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Geauga, Lake and Summit County, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The individuals indicted today have wreaked havoc and inflicted violence across Northeast Ohio,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Crime does not stop at any one border and this indictment is a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of multiple different law enforcement agencies. I am proud of the work of our law enforcement partners.”

The eight individuals include:

TyJeir Riley, 20

Dadren Carter, 19

Jaylon Hicks, 19

Jordan Hicks, 19

Deon Young, 21

Joshua Ziegler, 20

Joshua Taylor, 19

Micheal Gadomski,19

From April 1, 2022 to July 25, 2023, eight members of the “Car Creepers” would search for unlocked cars and steal them from different cities in the area.

In some instances, the prosecutor’s office said the victims’ credit cards were inside the stolen cars. The members would them use the stolen cards for their own personal use.

Acts of Violence

On March 8, the prosecutor’s office said Riley, Carter, Young and Ziegler were driving around a stolen car near Warrensville Center Road and Mayfield Road in South Euclid, when they fired multiple shots out the window at a 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter.

The bullets struck the victims car, and police said the shooters fled the scene.

On June 1, officials said Jordan Hicks drove to a home on Dresden Road in Cleveland Heights, got out of his car and fired multiple rounds at the home, fleeing the scene.

On July 2, the prosecutor’s office said Jordan Hicks, Jaylon Hicks and Carter approached and shot at two 16-year-old and one 17-year-old victim near St. Clair Avenue and Holmes Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland police and Cleveland EMS responded to the scene, where the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

The two 16-year-old boys were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to officials.

On July 8, Riley and Carter drove a stolen car to a home near Tunbridge Lane and Deptford Drive in Beachwood, the prosecutor’s office said.

Riley and Carter got out of the car and approached the victims, 42 and 48, as they were exiting their vehicle.

They held the victims at gunpoint and stole their car, officials said, then fled the scene in both cars.

They have been charged with a combination of the following charges: Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity, Aggravated Murder, Murder, Felonious Assault, Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises, Attempted Murder, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property, Arson, Grand Theft, Aggravated Theft, Theft, Breaking And Entering, Failure To Comply and Misuse Of Credit Cards.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by 28 municipalities including: Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village, Beachwood, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Chester Township, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights, Glenwillow, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Macedonia, Maple Heights, Mayfield Heights, Orange Village, Pepper Pike, Richmond Heights, Rocky River, Sagamore Hills, Solon, South Euclid, Twinsburg, University Heights, Westlake, Willoughby and Strongsville.

They will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

