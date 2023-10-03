Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Friday night football game between the Euclid Panthers and Solon Comets will not take place this week, according to a release from both school districts.

Euclid Schools said Solon has chosen to “forfeit” the game rather than make the journey to Euclid’s stadium, however Solon Schools said this is considered a “no contest” rather than a forfeit under Ohio High School Athletic Association regulations.

According to a release from Solon Schools, their administration offered to host Friday’s game and provide Euclid “every opportunity to honor their student athletes and band members for their Senior Night.”

“Adjustments would have been made to the traditional events at a home game - Euclid’s band would have performed all pre-game festivities (facing their stands) and would have been recognized as the home team in all aspects of the game,” Solon said. “Additionally, the Solon Music Parents were willing to share the revenue from concessions, the SHS athletic department would have shared all gate profits and the Solon Schools would have covered the cost of all event staff.”

This would be the second game this year to be moved due to safety concerns from Euclid’s opposing team, however the school declined the offer.

In a Facebook post from Euclid Schools, they shared their disappointment in the “missed opportunity for student-athletes, band members, cheer squads, and our diverse communities to interact, reinforcing the shared values that unite us as Americans, transcending our differences. "

Solon Schools stated in their release that this decision was not made lightly; “Given the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School, we believe this is the safest course of action.”

When last week’s game against Brunswick was relocated, Euclid Schools said that “students who have been involved in fighting, violence, and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by the Code of Conduct and the law. We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable, and safe high school experience.”

In Tuesday’s release, Euclid Schools said high school administrators dedicated time to thoroughly address the safety concerns and intended this weeks game, their Senior Night, to be an opportunity to celebrate the school community and students’ achievements.

Euclid Schools said they are actively attempting to schedule another game for Friday in hopes to celebrate their seniors, but currently plan on a Freshman football game on Thursday and a JV game on Saturday, both in Solon.

Solon Schools will face Brunswick next for Week 9 on Oct. 13.

