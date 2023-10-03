2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing for some viewers. A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped. (WSVN, MIAMI SPRINGS POLICE, NICOLE, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped.

Police in Miami Springs, Florida identified the man who swung the machete as Luis Ruiz Herrera, who is now behind bars. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Police said it started after Herrera claimed the driver on the scooter verbally disrespected his mother.

That caused Herrera to get out of his car with his machete in hand and go up to the victim, who then got off of his scooter to get away. However, Herrera swung and sliced the victim’s cheek.

The incident was caught on camera.

Herrera then took off in his truck. Police were eventually able to track him down, and the victim identified him.

In another apparent road rage incident in Florida, a woman was shot Friday. Police said she was an innocent bystander, driving down the road when two other drivers got angry and one started firing shots at the other.

On Sept. 8, a driver in a white Ford began throwing change at a woman reportedly named Nicole who was driving in her Honda SUV as she left her volunteer job.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Victim shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Cleveland man shoots dad on city’s East side
Judge releases verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lot
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Deputies: Children found locked inside barn without food or water; 2 arrested
This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page