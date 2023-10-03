Judge to release verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Saffold will announce the verdict in the Jesse Melton trial Tuesday morning.

Melton’s bench trial began Sept. 25.

He is accused of killing three people at a car lot on Cleveland’s East Side in August 2012.

The execution-style murders happened at Imperial Auto Sales, located near E. 183rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Brian Yuriak, 50, Lori Sarli, 48, and Babette Hockenberry, 53, were all shot in the head.

Cleveland police said their bodies were discovered in a rear room by the shop’s owner.

Melton was on the run for five years before he was finally arrested.

He was previously convicted for attempted robbery and drug offenses, and in December 2018, he pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.